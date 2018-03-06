IDF attacks 5 more Hamas targets in Gaza

IAF fighter jets on Sunday morning targeted five terror targets at a military compound belonging to the Hamas terror organization's naval force in the northern Gaza Strip, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“This was an additional IDF strike carried out last night targeting terror sites belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which is responsible for all events that transpire and emanate from the Gaza Strip - most notably the severe attacks it conducts against Israel and its civilians,” it said.

“This strike was conducted in response to the projectiles which were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel last night, in addition to the acts of terror approved and led by the Hamas terror organization throughout the weekend.”

“The IDF views the Hamas terror organization's actions with great severity and will continue fulfilling its mission to protect Israeli civilians as necessary,” concluded the IDF statement.

Earlier Saturday night, IAF fighter jets targeted 10 terror sites in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization in Gaza. Among the targets were two Hamas munition manufacturing and storage sites and a military compound.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the strikes were conducted in response to the rockets that were fired and to the various terror activities orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the rocket fire from Gaza continued overnight Saturday. Rocket sirens were heard in the Gaza Belt region, specifically in the Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev Regional Councils, around 3:00 a.m.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted at least two rockets that were launched from Gaza towards Israeli territory.