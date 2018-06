Sirens sound in southern Israel after Gaza terrorists fire rockets into Israel.

Air raid sirens sounded Saturday evening in the southern Eshkol Region after Gazan terrorists fired rockets at Israel.

According to the IDF, one rocket was shot down by Israel's Iron Dome.

A second rocket exploded within Gaza.

On Saturday morning, the IDF foiled an attack on Israeli security infrastructure, after a terror cell crossed from southern Gaza into Israeli territory.

IDF forces arrived at the site and fired at the terrorists, who retreated into Gaza.