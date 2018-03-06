Rocket sirens heard in southern Israel. Iron Dome intercepts at least two rockets launched from Gaza.

Rocket sirens were heard overnight Saturday in the Gaza Belt region, specifically in the Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev Regional Councils.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted at least two rockets that were launched from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

Earlier Saturday night, IAF fighter jets targeted 10 terror sites in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization in Gaza. Among the targets were two Hamas munition manufacturing and storage sites and a military compound.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the strikes were conducted in response to the rockets that were fired and to the various terror activities orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization over the weekend.

“These terror activities included planting a grenade, hurling explosive devices, attempts to cross the security fence, damaging security infrastructure, and igniting fires in Israeli territory with the use of arson kites and balloons,” it said in a statement.

“The IDF views these ongoing attempts with great severity and is determined to fulfill its mission to protect and ensure the safety of Israeli civilians as needed.”

“Hamas is solely responsible for all events that transpire in the Gaza Strip and emanate from it. If Hamas continues relying on terror instead of solving the issues that plague Gazan civilians, it'll continue paying a heavy price that'll increase as necessary,” stressed the IDF statement.