IDF: Determined to ensure the safety of Israelis

Israeli Air Force targeted ten terror sites in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip

IDF sources have confirmed that IAF fighter jets targeted 10 terror sites in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets were two Hamas munition manufacturing and storage sites & a military compound.

The strikes were conducted in response to the rockets that were fired and to the various terror activities orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization over the weekend.

These terror activities included planting a grenade, hurling explosive devices, attempts to cross the security fence, damaging security infrastructure, and igniting fires in Israeli territory with the use of arson kites and balloons

"The weekend's events are a continuation of Hamas's repeated attempts to turn the area next to the security fence into a violent zone both above & below ground, conduct terror attacks, damage security infrastructure, and endanger lives of Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers", said the IDF spokesman, "The IDF views these ongoing attempts with great severity and is determined to fulfill its mission to protect and ensure the safety of Israeli civilians as needed"

"Hamas is solely responsible for all events that transpire in the Gaza Strip and emanate from it. If Hamas continues relying on terror instead of solving the issues that plague Gazan civilians, it'll continue paying a heavy price that'll increase as necessary".

During the night the residents of Sderot, the Eshkol regional council and the Shaar Hanegev regional council were sent to the shelters as Hamas fired rockets following the IAF strike. The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted the two rockets.