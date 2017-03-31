PA and Peace Now condemn new town for Amona residents

Palestinian officials and radical leftists condemn security cabinet's unanimous approval of new town for former residents of Amona.

The PA and radical-left NGO Peace Now condemned on Friday the government decision to build a substitute community for Amona residents, after the Israeli cabinet approved the building of the first officially sanctioned new settlement in Judea and Samaria in more than 20 years.

The security cabinet gave its unanimous backing to the new settlement late on Thursday.

Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said the move showed "blatant disregard for Palestinian human rights".

"Israel is more committed to appeasing its illegal settler population than to abiding by the requirements for stability and a just peace," she said.

Similarly, Peace Now said the announcement of the new settlement showed that the government was leading Israelis and Palestinians towards "apartheid."

The new settlement will be constructed near the former Amona, which was razed in February in accordance with an Israeli High Court order.

It will be the first entirely new settlement that an Israeli government has approved in more than 20 years.

In recent years, construction had focused instead on expanding existing settlements.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in discussions with the Trump administration on how to move ahead with further settlement construction.

Trump has pledged unstinting support for Israel but has also urged Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit" while his administration looks for ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian talks.

Netanyahu had previously pledged to build a new settlement for the Amona residents evicted in February.

"I promised to create a new community and we are going to respect that commitment and create it today," he said ahead of Thursday's security cabinet meeting.