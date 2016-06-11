The Far-Left comes to Amona

Representatives of Peace Now and Meretz are touring the Binyamin community of Amona, which they claim is 'stolen land.'





The far-left organization Peace Now is taking a tour this morning in the Binyamin community of Amona, slated for destruction by order of the Supreme Court.

The tour includes members of the far-Left Meretz political party, as well.

Chairman of Meretz Zehava Galon noted on Twitter: “We are now in Amona. Organized theft of private Palestinian land, whose evacuation the government does everything in its power to prevent.”

MK Michal Rozin of Meretz said during the tour: “It is not possible for the government to continue to steal land and distance us from a sustainable security for all the citizens of Israel who live within its legal borders.”

“There is nothing heroic in occupation. Control over another nation is an injustice that is not Jewish, not Zionist - and, for sure, not democratic,” she said.

She added: “The citizens of the State are being held captive by an extremist and belligerent few. The ‘Normalization Law’ and other such legal acrobatics are inventions - it is state-backed theft. The bottom line is that right-wing politicians are afraid to admit that we are right - the ‘settlement enterprise’ has failed. It damages security and Zionism.”

It will be remembered that the Supreme Court has ruled that Amona is to be destroyed by the end of the year.

Last week, the government handed in a petition to the Supreme Court seeking to delay the destruction by seven months.