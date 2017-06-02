Bulldozers begin demolishing Amona





Bulldozers and other equipment on Monday morning began to demolish Amona, after residents were evicted last week.

Amona's 42 families, along with a thousand supporters, participated in protests against the expulsion and destruction of their town.

The expulsion lasted over 24 hours, and though most of the residents left peacefully, one group of youths and some police officers became violent.

Residents were requested to pack their belongings over the weekend, and on Monday morning the government brought in vehicles to destroy the town, as per the Supreme Court's request.

The Supreme Court insisted the destruction be completed by February 8, and ordered the destruction of nine houses in Ofra to be destroyed by March 5.





