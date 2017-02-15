Live: Trump & Netanyahu Joint press conference

US President and PM Netanyahu give joint press conference before first meeting between leaders since Trump's inauguration.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern standard time.

The Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump are holding a joint press conference shortly before their first official meeting since President Trump took office last month.

President Trump began the press conference by speaking about the Iranian threat. "One of the worst deals I've ever seen is the Iran deal. My administration has already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and I will do more to prevent Iran from ever developing I mean ever, a nuclear weapon."

He praised the US military assistance to Israel as necessary.

Speaking about the peace process, Trump said: "It is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement," and that both sides would have make compromises to achieve peace.

Trump did not commit to the two state solution, saying that he would be happy with any agreement Israel and the PA reach.

Trump told Netanyahu "I'd like to see you hold back on settlements a little bit."