Jordanian King to meet Trump

Jordan's King Abdullah will visit the White House next week for his second meeting with President Donald Trump since Trump took office, an official in Washington told AFP on Thursday.

Trump and the Jordanian King briefly met at a prayer breakfast in Washington last month.

The American official confirmed that Abdullah will visit on April 5, amid increased diplomatic efforts to get the Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace process back on track.

Earlier in the week Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, another key player in the stalled peace process.

King Abdullah on Wednesday spoke at the Arab Summit, which convened in Jordan, and said that peace would not be attained in the Middle East without the creation of a Palestinian state under a two-state solution.

As part of the efforts to renew the peace process, Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt has been shuttling around the Middle East in recent weeks.

Greenblatt, who attended the Arab Summit, has already met twice with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and earlier this month also met Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Despite the flurry of meetings, the United States Mission to Jordan clarified on Wednesday that Greenblatt does not intend to impose a peace agreement on Israel and the PA.

Greenblatt “made clear that he was not in the region to impose ideas or peace plans on others. He reiterated that peace between Israel and the Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties, and that the United States will work closely with Israel and the Palestinians to make progress toward the goal that they pursue,” a statement from the mission said.

Trump has in the past indicated he would not impose a “two-state solution” on the sides and would back whatever solution they decide on.