Trump envoy meets Abbas

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, on Tuesday evening met with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan.

“Had very positive meeting w/ President Abbas. Continued discussion on how to make tangible progress on peace btwn Israelis and Palestinians,” tweeted Greenblatt after the meeting.

Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said following the meeting that it was part of the ongoing dialogue between the PA and the American administration.

The meeting was also attended by PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat and other senior PA officials.

Greenblatt and Abbas will both participate in the 28th Arab Summit, which begins in Jordan on Wednesday.

During the summit, Abbas is expected to present a new initiative related to the Israel-PA peace process.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League said earlier this week the initiative would offer new solutions to the "Palestinian issue" in light of "settlement expansion" and international withdrawal from support for the two-state solution. The purpose of the initiative is to achieve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Greenblatt and Abbas had previously met during the envoy’s recent trip to the Middle East.

Abu Rudeineh described the first meeting as “positive and encouraging”, added that it would lead to continued contacts and exchange of views in order to preserve the hope for peace and stability in the region.