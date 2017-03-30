Greenblatt won't impose peace plans

Washington clarifies that Jason Greenblatt does not intend to impose a peace agreement on Israel and the PA.

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, does not intend to impose a peace agreement on Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the U.S. Mission to Jordan said on Wednesday.

In a statement summarizing Greenblatt’s trip to Jordan, where he attended the 28th Arab League Summit, the Mission said, “As an observer at the Summit, Mr. Greenblatt did not endorse the speeches given or resolutions approved by the assembled Arab League member states. Rather, he listened to their views and ideas, and held a round of bilateral meetings with Arab leaders and other foreign delegations to discuss U.S. perspectives and policies. The dialogue at the meetings was open, frank, and helpful.”

Greenblatt “made clear that he was not in the region to impose ideas or peace plans on others. He reiterated that peace between Israel and the Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties, and that the United States will work closely with Israel and the Palestinians to make progress toward the goal that they pursue,” the statement continued.

“He also discussed how to meaningfully enable the growth of the Palestinian economy and promote economic opportunities for Palestinians so they can reach their full potential and contribute as full partners in efforts to build a peaceful future free of terrorism and extremism,” it added.

“Greenblatt plans to continue his discussions with those regional partners who offered their assistance, benefitting from their advice on how to move towards a more peaceful future, and relying on their support and partnership as we all work to achieve that goal.”

Greenblatt met PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, ahead of the Arab Summit, and later described the meeting as “very positive”.

Greenblatt and Abbas had previously met during the envoy’s recent trip to the Middle East.

During that visit, Greenblatt also met Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Following that meeting, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the two confirmed the shared commitment of Israel and the United States “to promote a real and lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, that will strengthen Israel's security and the stability in the region.”

Trump has in the past indicated he would not impose a “two-state solution” on the sides and would back whatever solution they decide on.