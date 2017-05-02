Likud MK slams Bennett, Netanyahu

At a "Shabbatarbut (cultural non-paying event held on the Shabbat)" event in Beer Sheva, Likud MK Oren Hazan said if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leads the country to a two-state solution and a return to the pre-1967 borders, Hazan will make sure to topple the government.

Hazan also blamed Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) for toying with Amona's residents .

"Woe is us if Bennett becomes Prime Minister," Hazan said. "If I were a minister, Amona would not have been destroyed."

"There was a way to stop the destruction of Amona. If the government would have decided to leave Amona on its mountain, there would have been no demolition. It's all about leadership.

"There is no issue with the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court makes decisions when the government avoids making decisions," Hazan emphasized.

"This is not a right-wing government," he said. "A government which destroys 'settlements' is not a right-wing government. Netanyahu has been speaking for several years about his vision of 'two states for two nations.' And Liberman has been talking about it, too."

"It's a left-wing ideology. It has no place in a right-wing government."

The Knesset is expected to pass the Regulation Law at the beginning of next week, after several postponements.

The Regulation Law states that a person holding an actual claim to the land upon which Jewish homes were built without knowing about the claim will be offered either 125% monetary compensation or an alternative plot of land.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said the coalition will fall apart if the law does not pass.

"There's a general feeling of disappointment and missed opportunities. We didn't manage to prevent the pain of Amona's demolition. On the other hand, I can tell you 100% that the government did, is doing, and will do all it can to prevent such occurrences.

"As long as the government continues to work to support Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, we will remain in the government," Smotrich said. "If it stops working towards that goal - and we've said this clearly - there will be no government."

"I'm saying this clearly, so it cannot be misunderstood. And I'm saying it in both my name and in Bennett's name: If the Supreme Court touches the Regulation Law, the government will pass a law overriding it," he concluded.