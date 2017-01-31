Regulation Law vote postponed

Despite pledge to pass Regulation Law ahead of Amona evacuation, Knesset pushes off vote on bill.

The much-anticipated second and third votes of the Regulation Law, expected on Wednesday, were postponed on Tuesday by at least a week, the Knesset announced.

The proposed ‘Regulation Law’, which would normalize the status of thousands of homes across Judea and Samaria and protect them from claims made on their land after their construction, has been pushed by both the Jewish Home party and many within the Likud as a means to protect towns like Amona, now slated for evacuation, from demolition.

Passage of the Regulation Law was also a key element in the Amona agreement, which secured the orderly evacuation of residents in exchange for the law, as well as alternative housing at a nearby site.

The bill passed its first reading on November 30th last year, and was originally slated to be voted into law at the second and third readings in early December.

Since the initial vote, however, the bill has not been put up for a vote over the past two months, ostensibly until after Trump's inauguration.

Amid pressure by the law’s supporters in the Jewish Home and Likud, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Saturday night for the bill to be voted on and passed this week.

But in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the Knesset announced deliberation on the bill would be delayed by at least a week, and that the vote would take place no earlier than February 6th.

Opposition MKs have sought to bury the bill, demanding further deliberations, which Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon called unreasonable delays.