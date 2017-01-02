Likud MK: Bennett needs to quit over Amona





Likud MK Oren Hazan met Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich in Amona on Wednesday morning, and began verbally attacking him for not preventing the demolition of the town and the expulsion of its residents.

"Don't talk about owning the land of Israel, you take no responsibility! Tell Bennett to go home! Tell Bennett to go home! Because anyone who can look these people in the eye, and tell them, 'You won't leave this mountain,' and he comes and has his picture taken and he makes commitments and then goes home - isn't worthy of being here!

"The Likud did not promise anything, did not try to make anyone feel better... It hurts me to think of this guy, it hurts me to think of these public figures. Not everything is about slogans and promises! He needs to go and learn how to act appropriately!"

In response, Smotrich said, "At the end of the day, the government is responsible for what happened, and for the fact it did not keep its agreement. We did all we could to prevent this from happening, and we are doing all we can to ensure this is the last time Jewish homes are destroyed."

Earlier on Wednesday, Jewish Home MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli said the citizens of Israel need to support Amona's families, and leave everything else aside. Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) promised that for every home destroyed in Amona, hundreds more will be built.