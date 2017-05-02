Justice Minister: We did everything we could

Shaked responds to criticism, says Jewish Home did all they could, calls current law 'anti-Semitic.'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke on Saturday night about the destruction of Amona earlier this week, and the Amona residents' criticism of the Jewish Home party.

Shaked emphasized that the entire government had accepted the ruling against Amona.

In an interview with Channel 2's "Meet the Israeli Press," Shaked said, "The ruling needs to be carried out, but the government did everything it could in order to create an acceptable alternative for Amona's residents.

"We worked hard to create a draft which would leave Amona on the same mountain. We included a groundbreaking solution, which would have used the Absentee Property Law. But the Supreme Court rejected it, by a 2-to-1 majority. And this proves there are Supreme Court judges who think differently."

There are fifteen justices in the Israeli Supreme Court.

Shaked harshly criticized the behavior of Amona's youth towards the police officers.

"I was horrified when I saw a cross on the synagogue, but I think we need to give credit to Amona's residents, who left in a very dignified and honorable fashion," she said. "I hope those youth who broke the law are brought to court."

"Every society has problematic young people. It's important to remember that the residents insisted this was a legitimate protest, and they protested a lot. Still, what happened in the synagogue crossed a red line. I am forced to agree with what Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) said: those who barricaded themselves in the synagogue are hooligans.

"Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) and I never told stories, and never deluded them. We spoke with Amona's residents the day before Yom Kippur, and we told them exactly what was happening.

"We did everything we could to pass the draft plan for Amona's relocation. We did everything possible, everything that the government could do.

"It's time for the right to rule, and for this reason we will try to pass the Regulation Law on Monday. This law will legalize many places in Judea and Samaria. The government will pay a private lawyer, and the Knesset's legal adviser will also protect the law."

She also emphasized that even if the Supreme Court were to cancel the Regulation Law, there are still several policy decisions which protect Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

"The Knesset is the government, and it can make whatever laws it sees fit. If the Regulation Law passes, it will legalize many homes in Judea and Samaria," Shaked said, noting that the current law is "anti-Semitic" and tacitly allows the Palestinian Authority to punish by death those Palestinian Authority Arabs who sell their land to Jews.

The Regulation Law states that a person holding an actual claim to the land upon which Jewish homes have been built without knowing of the claim to accept either 125% monetary compensation or to receive an alternative plot of land.