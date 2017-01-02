Trump National Security Adviser: We are putting Iran on notice

US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn accuses Iran of destabilizing activity following ballistic missile test.

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was putting Iran 'on notice' following reports that Iran test-fired a medium range ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution over the weekend.

"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn told reporters at a White House Press Briefing Wednesday.

He accused Iran of "destabilizing activity" and violating a Security Council resolution prohibiting Iran from carrying out activities related to ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Flynn did not say what actions the US would take against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in response to the ballistic missile test that he would raise the Iranian threat with President Trump when the two leaders meet on February 15 and that he would discuss restoring sanctions against Iran.

"Iranian aggression must not go unanswered." the Prime Minister said.