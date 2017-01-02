Report: Iran conducted a secret missile test in December

Officials tell Fox News that Iran conducted a secret missile launch a month after the presidential election in the United States.

Iran conducted a secret missile launch in early December, two U.S. military officials told Fox News on Tuesday.

The news comes one day after it was revealed that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday at a well-known test site outside the city of Semnan, approximately 140 miles east of Tehran.

On December 6, nearly a month after the United States presidential election, Tehran fired a Shahab-3, an intermediate-range ballistic missile based on a North Korean design, capable of flying 800 miles, according to Fox News.

Iran previously conducted two Shahab-3 missile tests last March, coinciding with a visit by former Vice President Biden to Israel.

The December launch appeared to mark another breach of UN Resolution 2231, which forbids the Islamic Republic from conducting such tests.

The Shahab-3 was launched as part of a military exercise, one official told Fox News. It is not immediately clear where the missile traveled, but the launch was deemed successful.

The December test launch also occurred at Semnan, officials noted.

UN resolution 2231 bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and went into effect on July 20, 2015, days after Iran and six world powers agreed to the landmark nuclear deal in Vienna.

However, since the signing of the nuclear agreement, Iran has several times tested ballistic missiles in violation of the deal, prompting condemnations from the Security Council.

On Monday, after Sunday’s test was revealed, Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, vowed to hold Iran accountable.

“No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security,” he said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration to hold Iran accountable for this and other violations while ensuring radical enforcement of existing restrictions on its nuclear program,” added Corker.

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Iran’s actions must not go unanswered, adding that he intends to raise this topic during his meeting with President Donald Trump in two weeks.