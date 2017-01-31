Republican Senator: We'll hold Iran accountable

Senator Bob Corker blasts Iran's ballistic missile, vows to hold it accountable for its actions.

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday vowed to hold Iran accountable after reports emerged that the Islamic Republic conducted a ballistic missile test in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

In a statement, Corker noted that UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses provisions of the Iran nuclear agreement (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), “calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology”.

“No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security,” he said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration to hold Iran accountable for this and other violations while ensuring radical enforcement of existing restrictions on its nuclear program,” added Corker.

Since the signing of the nuclear agreement, Iran has several times tested ballistic missiles in violation of the deal, prompting condemnations from the Security Council.

Corker is a leading opponent of the nuclear deal and expressed concerns before it was signed over the far-reaching concessions that six world powers were willing to make to Iran.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Iran’s actions must not go unanswered, adding that he intends to raise this topic during his meeting with President Donald Trump in two weeks.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called on the Security Council to take action against Iran in response to its latest test.