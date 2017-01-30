Watch: Netanyahu says Iran's aggression must not go unanswered

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded on his Facebook page to the report that Ira had test-fired a ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The Prime Minister wrote: "Iran has launched a ballistic missile again. This is a flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution. At my upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington, I intend to raise the renewal of sanctions against Iran in this context and in other contexts. Iranian aggression must not go unanswered."