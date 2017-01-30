Watch: Netanyahu says Iran's aggression must not go unanswered

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Iranian launching of ballistic missile over weekend.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded on his Facebook page to the report that Ira had test-fired a ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The Prime Minister wrote: "Iran has launched a ballistic missile again. This is a flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution. At my upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington, I intend to raise the renewal of sanctions against Iran in this context and in other contexts. Iranian aggression must not go unanswered."




