Danon: Security Council should act against Iran

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has called for Security Council action to be taken in response to the Iranian ballistic missile test conducted over the last weekend.

"Iran has once again defied Security Council resolutions and revealed its true intentions. The international community must not bury its head in the sand in the face of this Iranian aggression," said Ambassador Danon. "The Security Council members must act immediately in response to these Iranian actions which endanger not only Israel, but the entire Middle East," the ambassador concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the "flagrant violation" of the UN Security Council resolution and said that sanctions should be renewed against Iran.