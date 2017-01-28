Netanyahu: Approve Regulation Law

Prime Minister's Bureau Chief of Staff Yoav Horowitz told Ofra residents on Saturday night that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had ordered the Regulation Law to be passed in the coming week.

According to Horowitz, Netanyahu told Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) to bring the law to the Knesset for its second and third readings in the coming week. Horowitz also said Netanyahu ordered an additional 68 housing units to be built in Ofra.

The Jewish Home party has threatened to take anti-coalition steps if the Regulation Law is not passed in the coming two weeks.

The Regulation Law passed its first reading in November, but has not been advanced since then because of worries over what former US President Barack Obama might do during the transition period.

However, even after US President Donald Trump was sworn in on January 20, Netanyahu has not seemed to be interested in passing the law.

The current version of the Regulation Law would not legalize Amona or the nine houses in Ofra. However, it would legalize and protect thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria which were built without any ulterior motive or with government backing, but against which there are claims of property ownership.

Under the Regulation Law, the homes built on such properties will be allowed to remain, and owners with proven claims to the land will be given a choice of receiving an alternate plot of land or monetary compensation for 125% of their land's value.

The Jewish Home party is working to allow Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to be personally involved in legalizing the towns. However, no changes are expected to be made to the current version of the Regulation Law.