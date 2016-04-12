Netanyahu and Bennett reach agreement on Regulation Law

PM and Education Minister agree on 'regulation package' without retroactive clause, but with separate provisions for Amona.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett have agreed on a comprehensive "Regulation Package," which includes the Regulation Law to legalize Jewish communities built on private land.

The version of the Regulation Law which was agreed upon does not include Clause 7, which would have prevented the destruction of the town of Amona.

A senior Coalition official told Arutz Sheva that if Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit aproves the current version of the law "It will be the greatest legal and historical achievement for the settlement movement since 1967."

The agreement reached between Netanyahu and Bennett stipulates that the Regulation Law will be passed, but without Clause 7, which would retroactively apply the law to cases the High Court has already ruled on.

A version of the Absentee Property Law will be applied to Amona, and a Jewish presence will be allowed to remain there.

A 'safety net' was factored into the agreement, stipulating that if the High Court strikes down the Regulation Law the 'Cypriot Outline' will remain in force, which will compensate the landowners via an international tribunal.

Prime Minister Netanyhau also asked the High Court for a one month delay for the demolition of Amona to prepare alternative structures for the residents to live in.

The senior Coalition official hailed the agreement as the beginning of a possible new era in Judea and Samaria.

"You can receive mortgages, expand rooms and balconies." he told Arutz Sheva. "This is a revolutionary era the likes of which we haven't seen before."

He warned, however, that "If Attorney General Mandelblit does not approve this [law] then we will have a coalition crisis and it is not clear how it will end."

The vote on the bill has been delayed to Wednesday.