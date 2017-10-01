

Report: Netanyahu working to shelve Regulation Law Legislation to have waited until after swearing Trump president; sources now say PM has no intention of allowing completion of legislation. Contact Editor Ido ben Porat,

Flash 90 Netanyahu Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not intend to bring the Regulation Law up for a vote in second and third reading, it was reported today (Tuesday) by Haaretz.



The law, which was approved during its first reading with the support of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud Party among others, is now on the table of an ad hoc Knesset committee established for the purpose of the legislation in the Knesset.



The Special Committee, headed by MK Nissan Slomiansky who temporarily suspended himself from chairing discussions, completed the reading, but votes on the law ahead of the second and third reading were rejected due to Slomiansky's decision.



Immediately after the law was passed on first reading coalition leaders decided to postpone the procedure until after the legislation inauguration of US President Donald Trump, but now it turns out according to the report that the Prime Minister does not intend to continue even after Trump's swearing-in.



One could detect a hint of Netanyahu's decision, apparently taken following the UN Security Council resolution regarding the Judea and Samaria communities, in the words of Defense Minister Liberman that "this law must not be legislated."



Coalition chairman David Bitan also clarified at a press briefing this week that since the purpose of the law is to find a solution for settlement - if there will be such a solution, the law becomes redundant.



It should be noted that implementation of the proposed outline for the residents of Amona is delayed for now, despite the fact that 45 additional days to evacuate granted by theSupreme Court will end early next month.

















