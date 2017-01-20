(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Tags:Donald Trump, Inauguration
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch live: Donald Trump's inauguration
Watch live: Donald Trump's inauguration
Watch live coverage as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva North America Staff, 20/01/17 15:45
Donald Trump
Reuters
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Tags:Donald Trump, Inauguration
Related Stories