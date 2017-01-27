Attempted shooting attack near Ramallah

Terrorists open fire at an Israeli vehicle near the community of Nili. No injuries.

Terrorists opened fire on Friday afternoon at an Israeli vehicle near the community of Nili, located west of Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

There were no injuries but the vehicle sustained damage. The IDF is searching the area for the terrorists.

The attack is the fourth attack in Judea and Samaria in recent days. Terrorist gunfire was detected by an IDF observation post in Samaria on Thursday evening, near the town of Beit Aryeh.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday night, a terrorist opened fire at an IDF position near the village of Aboud in the Binyamin region in Samaria from a passing vehicle.

IDF forces at the scene returned fire on the terrorist and wounded him.

Earlier that day, a terrorist rammed his vehicle into a bus stop in the Binyamin region. No injuries were reported, and the terrorist was killed at the scene.

A senior IDF official revealed on Thursday that hundreds of terrorist attacks have been thwarted in Judea and Samaria over the past year, and that there has been increase in the number of radical Islamic attacks.

According to the officer, the main threat in the region is the shooting attacks. The officer added that in the 15 months since the start of the wave of most recent terrorism in October 2015, there have been 281 recorded attacks across the country coming out of Judea and Samaria. Six Israelis were killed in those attacks, compared to 13 fatalities from terror attacks in 2015.

