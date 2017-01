Second terror attack in the Binyamin region of Samaria Wednesday night

A terrorist opened fire Wednesday night at an IDF position near the village of Aboud in the Binyamin region in Samaria from a passing vehicle. IDF forces at the scene returned fire on the terrorist and wounded him.

The terrorist is being treated at the scene.

Earlier, a terrorist rammed his vehicle into a bus stop in the Binyamin region. No injuries were reported, and the terrorist was killed at the scene.