Attempted terror attack in Samaria

Terrorist gunfire near town of Beit Aryeh in Samaria.

Terrorist gunfire was detected by an IDF observation post in Samaria Thursday evening, near the town of Beit Aryeh.

The shots were fired towards a road outside of the Arab village of Abud.

No injuries have been reported.

IDF forces have been deployed in the area to search for the gunman.

Earlier on Thursday, an Arab terrorist opened fire on Route 55 in western Samaria. No injuries or damage were reported.

The shooter involved also remains at large.