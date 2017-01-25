Suspected terror attack in Binyamin region. No injuries

A suspected terror attack was thwarted at a bus stop near the town of Kochav Ya'akov in the Binyamin region in the Binyamin region.

A terrorist veered from the main road and crashed into a bus stop where soldiers and civilians were standing. The terrorist was holding a knife but did not get out of the car. No injuries were reported during the attack. The terrorist was neutralized by two soldiers waiting at the bus stop.

Following the incident the IDF closed the highway leading to the site of the attack. Motorists have been requested to use other routes.





Loading....



