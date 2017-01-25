Deri revokes status of relatives of Armon Hanatziv terrorist

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri revoked residency status of 11 relatives of Armon Hanatziv terrorist, says it will 'deter potential attackers".

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri revoked Wednesday afternoon the status of the family of the terrorist Fadi Al-Qunbar who perpetrated the attack in Armon Hanatziv in which 4 soldiers were murdered.

Immediately after the attack which occurred at the beginning of January, Deri announced that he would take steps to revoke the residency status of family members of the terrorist living in Israel under family reunification guidelines.

Deri announced Wednesday that after conducting hearings with family members and consulting with security experts, he had revoked the residency status of ten family members of Al-Qunbar who were under family unification status as well as revoking the permanent residency status of the terrorist's mother.

Deri stated that "only immediate and practical steps will deter potential attackers. I am certain that the revocation of the residency status for family members will serve as a warning to others considering perpetrating attacks on Israeli citizens."