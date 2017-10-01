

First step towards cancelling attacker's residency status 12 family members of terrorist Fadi Qunbar receive summons to report for cancellation of permanent resident status. Contact Editor Ido ben Porat,

Yonatan Sindal, Flash 90 Jabal Muqabar In the past few hours twelve summonses were distributed to family members of terrorist Fadi Al-Qunbar at their Jabel Mukaber homes in East Jerusalem.



The summonses were distributed under the instruction of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, following the decision last night to cancel the permanent residence status from which they benefit.



In accordance with the summons, the family members must report to the Population Authority for further proceedings. Representatives of the Authority arrived accompanied by Israel Police officers.



Minister Deri thanked Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, police, and Population Authority members who he said "performed my decision of yesterday quickly to begin the process of denying residency from the mother of the bomber and 12 of his relatives."



"We must fight with all our might and all deterrents to prevent the next attack. Let any terrorist weighing an attack know that his family will pay the price for his actions," said Deri.

















