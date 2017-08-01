Ramming attack in Jerusalem kills 4

An Israel Police spokesman has reported at least 4 killed and 13 wounded after a truck rammed into pedestrians at the Haas Promenade in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in south Jerusalem.

MDA EMTs and paramedics reported that all four of those killed - three women and one man - are approximately 20 years of age. Of the 13 living victims, three are severely injured, one is moderately injured, and nine more are lightly injured. All were transferred to either Shaarei Zedek or Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals in Jerusalem.

Police units are at the scene are investigating.

MDA paramedic Henn Landi-Sharon, who was the first to arrive on the scene, said, "When we arrived, there was a lot of chaos. I saw a truck which had injured several youths after they got off a bus... There were 10 people lying injured on the grass, some of them trapped under the truck. MDA administered medical treatment and transferred the injured to hospitals."

Yakov Kaminetzki, a volunteer with United Hatzalah's EMS ambucycle unit reported, "When I arrived at the scene I saw a number of pedestrians who were run down by a large truck near the Armon Hanatziv Promenade. Some of the pedestrians were unconscious and trapped underneath the vehicle. I requested that the dispatch and command center send additional assistance including fire and rescue services as well as additional EMS responders due to the large number of injured persons. Near the vehicle were a number of other pedestrians who had sustained various degrees of injuries, some of whom were in serious and moderate condition."





Loading....









Loading....





Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said following the attack, "Unfortunately, there is no limit to the terrorists' cruelty. They use any means possible in order to murder Jews and to disrupt the daily lives of Jerusalem's residents and visitors. Those who incite terror and fan the flames of hatred must be forced to pay a heavy price."

"I call upon all of Jerusalem's residents, and upon the entire country, to be aware and to stay alert, but to continue their regular lives. Do not let terror win."