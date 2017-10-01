Deri to revoke citizenship of terrorist's family

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri is expected to revoke the residency permit of the family of the terrorist who perpetrated the ramming attack at the Haas Promenade in which four Israelis were murdered, an IDF officer and three cadets.

In a Radio Kol Hai interview Deri said that "this is worse than Hamas terror attacks. This murderer was incited for months on social media. His brother and sisters new about it but didn't do anything."

In a Shas faction meeting at the Knesset yesterday, Deri asked MK Yoav Ben Tzur to promote legislation which would enable the revocation of residency without a disciplinary hearing. Deri himself initiated the law a number of months ago and now it will be submitted.

"It is unthinkable that Israelis should exploit their residency and citizenship to perpetrate terror attacks, kill Israeli citizens and act against the state. In the present situation the process of revoking citizenship is long and complicated and I intend to change this," said Deri.

Deri added that "[Former MK] Azmi Bishara is an absurd example of this policy. He acted against the state of Israel, ran away to Qatar and it was impossible to revoke his citizenship without him arriving in Israel for a disciplinary hearing. In the wake of attacks in the last few months we must strengthen our deterrence and this law will help attain this."