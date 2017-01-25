Bennett: Time to advance the Regulation Law

Bennett calls on Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman Slomiansky to approve Regulation Law, plans to push it foward.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) told Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) on Wednesday to pass the Regulation Law by the end of next week.

Bennett's announcement comes just after Amona residents announced their intention to renew their battle against the upcoming eviction. Previously, they had come to an agreement with the government, but since the agreement was signed, the government has done none of what it had promised to do. In the meantime, the Supreme Court froze the government's outline for the "new" Amona.

Amona Council Head Avichai Boaron said, "We have no choice but to renew our fight to prevent the destruction of Amona.

"Today, 36 days have passed since the agreement was signed. In another 14 days, the government will destroy our homes. In violation of the agreement, nothing has been signed and no construction has begun. The agreement failed and the government has not kept its word."

As soon as the Regulation Law has received the approval of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, Bennett is expected to work to pass it in the Knesset.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) have continuously opposed the law, which they claim will harm Israel internationally.