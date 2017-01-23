Supreme Court freezes Amona outline

Supreme Court temporarily orders state not to construct new homes for Amona residents following petition by Arabs and leftist organzation.

The Supreme Court issued an injunction Monday evening temporarily freezing the outline to construct new homes for the residents of Amona and forbidding the State from carrying out any work on the plots set aside for the construction after Arabs from the town of Silwad submitted a petition in which they claimed ownership of the plots.

The petition was filed by the leftist organization Yesh Din on behalf of the residents of Silwad who claim ownership of the land near the town of Amona. The mayor of Silwad also participated in the petition.

The petitioners asked the court to halt all proceeding by the State on the plots which were to be carried out in accordance with the agreement reached between the government and the residents of Amona last month.

Under the agreement, the State would provide alternative housing for the residents on the same hill, and they would peacefully evacuate by February 8.

Yesterday, the residents of Amona submitted a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett accusing the government of violating the agreement by not beginning construction of the new housing even though only a few weeks remain until their current homes are scheduled to be destroyed. The residents called on the government to save their current homes by passing the Regulation Bill to retroactively legalize their community in its entirety.