Amona residents accept compromise agreement

Residents vote to approve new deal, which would allow 24 of the 42 families to be relocated to nearby plots on the same hill.

Amona residents voted Sunday afternoon to approve a new offer presented by the government Saturday night which would allow most of the town to remain on the hill where it is presently located.

The agreement, which was reached by Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (Likud) after a previous offer was rejected by residents, would allow 24 of Amona’s 42 families to be relocated to nearby plots on the same hill where the town is currently located. Those plots which are currently unclaimed, would be incorporated as state land using the Absentee Property Law.

The previous agreement would have allowed only 12 of the families to be relocated to the nearby plots.