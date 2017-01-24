After Bedouin terror attack, IDF puts restrictions - on soldiers

Soldiers' movements restricted in Negev as fears grow that members of Bedouin community could seek to 'avenge' death of terrorist.

The IDF has ordered soldiers operating in the northern Negev not to travel on roads in close proximity to Bedouin towns surrounding a military facility outside of Beer Sheva.

Following last week’s murder of police officer Erez Levy by a Bedouin teacher affiliated with the southern branch of the Islamic Movement, army officials have placed restrictions on the movement of soldiers outside of the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev.

The base, which is near a number of Bedouin communities, has barred soldiers from using the northern gate, and now permits exit and entry into the facility only from the southern gate, Channel 1 reported on Monday.

In addition, IDF officials have banned soldiers from travelling on the road connecting Shoket Junction to Tel Arad.

According to the Channel 1 report, the restrictions were put in place following warnings by the Israeli Police Department that members of the Bedouin community may seek to “avenge” the death of the terrorist responsible for Levy’s murder last week.

Some in the Bedouin community, along with several Arab MKs, have denied that the attack was in fact an act of terror, suggesting instead that it was a simple vehicular accident.

"He didn't mean to ram the officer, it was an accident,” one Arab woman from southern Israel told Arutz Sheva. “He was trying to leave the village and lost control of his car. His home was about to be demolished, he wanted to leave the village."