Leftists: Police bullet caused ramming attack

Leftist "human rights" group "Adalah" has called on the Justice Ministry to investigate the death of the Arab terrorist who murdered Police Officer Erez Levi last week.

One of several officers present to supervise the demolition of the illegal Arab settlement Umm Al-Hiran in the Negev, Levi was standing with his comrades when Abu Al-Qia'an, 47, intentionally rammed into him. Other officers immediately fired on Al-Qia'an and killed him.

The incident is defined as a terror attack, since video footage shows the terrorist driving with his lights off in the police officers' direction, then turning his lights on and speeding towards the group, ramming them.

However, after the incident at Umm Al-Hiran, several Arab and leftist MKs called for an inquiry.

On Friday, Channel 10 claimed Al-Qia'an's autopsy showed a bullet hit him in the right knee, causing him to lose control of his car. In truth, results of the forensic investigation have not yet been released to the public, including the timing of the shots.

A Negev Arab spoke to Arutz Sheva on Thursday morning, and during a discussion about politics and terror, the Umm Al-Hiran ramming came up.

The Arab woman claimed, "He didn't mean to ram the officer, it was an accident. He was trying to leave the village and lost control of his car. His home was about to be demolished, he wanted to leave the village." She also said Umm Al-Hiran is not near Hura, but people think it is because its entrance is off the same main highway.

Deputy Commander of the Police Southern District Peretz Amar countered that the ramming was "a deliberate attack."

"This is a fact," Amar said. "There is no other explanation, and anyone who tries to offer an alternative explanation wasn't here at the time and doesn't understand... There was no possible means to claim in this situation he didn't see them. He hit them. He killed Levi."

Two weeks ago, a similar incident occurred in which an Arab terrorist rammed into a group of IDF cadets, killing four and injuring dozens of others. Additional ramming attacks have occurred several times throughout the past year, all of them perpetrated by Arabs - Israeli or living in the Palestinian Authority - and all of them harming or killing Jews.