2 killed, MK wounded during demolition of illegal Bedouin home

One person killed in terror attack in southern Israel, attacker neutralized. Arab MK wounded in clashes with police.

One person was killed and a number of others injured early Wednesday morning, when an Arab terrorist attacked security forces securing the demolition of an illegal structure in the Bedouin town of Umm Al-Hiran in southern Israel.

Police units were deployed to the Negev town before dawn on Wednesday to protect the demolition team from demonstrators who had gathered at the site of the planned eviction.

Before the operation was completed, however, a car driven by a terrorist associated with the Islamic Movement rammed a group of officers.

Police responded to the attack, shooting and killing the attacker.

The identity of the second fatality has yet to be cleared by Israeli police. No reports have yet been approved for release regarding the number of injured officers, nor the severity of the injuries.

Police say the terrorist responsible for Wednesday’s attack was a member of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement, and may have ties to the ISIS terror group.

In the wake of the attack, demonstrators clashed with security forces, hurling stones at officers.

Demonstrators protesting the eviction clashed with police in the wake of the attack.

Joint List MK Ayman Odeh, who had joined demonstrators to protest the demolition, suffered head injuries during the clashes, most likely from a stone hurled towards police.

“A 42-year old male was rescued and brought to us suffering from light injuries to the forehead and back, probably caused by a rock,” MDA senior EMT Vitaly Okomiansy reported. “We provided medical treatment and evacuated him to [Soroka] hospital in light condition.”

Ayman Odeh injured during clashes Joint List spokesperson

This is a developing story.