'You could see the hatred in their eyes'

Channel 1 reporter Itzik Zuaretz described Thursday his harrowing experience of an attempted lynch while reporting on events in the Bedouin village of Umm Al-Hiran

"It was a real attempted lynch, they immediately armed themselves with stones and blocks, you see the hatred in their eyes, you feel the stones sailing over your head, stones hitting your back," related Zuaretz.

Zuaretz also related how three Arabs in the vicinity, among whom was an aide to MK Ahmed Tibi, protected him from youths who wanted to lynch him and escorted him out of the area.

Zuaretz was lightly wounded during the incident and was transferred to Soroka hospital in Beersheva for treatment.