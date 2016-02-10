Most terror attacks originate in Hevron

According to PA statistics, most of the attacks in the past year have taken place and originated in the Hevron area. Jerusalem is second.

The Hevron area is where most of the terror attacks in the terror wave of the past year have taken place, according to statistics released Saturday by the Al-Quds Center and summarizing what Palestinian Authority-based terror organizations have referred to as “the Al-Quds Intifada”.

The data found that 48 percent of all the attacks and the terrorists of the past year originated in the Hevron area, with Jerusalem coming in second.

The most serious attacks took place in the Jerusalem area. 27 car ramming attacks took place around Jerusalem and Hevron, and the number of dead and wounded Israelis was highest in the Hevron area, according to the data released.

100 shooting attacks were carried out over the past year, and there were Israeli victims in 23 of them.

Over the past year there were 1,422 firebomb attacks, 4,234 rock attacks, and 60 rocket attacks from Gaza on southern Israel.

Meanwhile, the terror wave which began on the eve of Rosh Hashanah a year ago continued over the weekend.

On Friday night, a 20-year-old IDF soldier suffered moderate-to-serious injuries in a terrorist stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

The terrorist was shot and killed by Border Police officers who were at the scene, while the soldier was taken for treatment at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Friday evening’s attack came hours after an armed terrorist tried to stab a brigade commander near Negohot.

Soldiers who were at the scene managed to stop him in time.