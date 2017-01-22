Abbas threatens steps against US over embassy move

PA Chairman threatens steps against US if President Trump moves embassy to Jerusalem as reports say announcement on move coming tomorrow.

PA Chairman Mahmoud met with Jordan's King Abdullah Sunday to discuss steps to prevent US President Donald Trump from carrying out his campaign pledge to relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Following the meeting, Abbas threatened that if the US moved the embassy to Jerusalem they would pursue steps against the US.

"We agreed with Jordan to take prompt measures should the US move the embassy to Jerusalem." Abbas said, although he did not specify what steps he would take.

Abbas has repeatedly warned against the move in recent weeks, saying the relocation of the embassy would cross a "red line" and warning that the move would be "more than a provocation and will harm the entire peace process.”

Two weeks ago, Abbas appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to act to stop Trump from relocating the Embassy "with all the means at his disposal."

Lat Thursday, one day before Trump's inauguration, Sean Spicer, Trump's choice for White House Press Secretary, hinted that an announcement on the moving of the embassy would be coming soon.

"There will be a further announcement on that," Spicer said. "The president has made clear that Israel has not gotten the respect it deserves."

Reports state that Trump plans to make an announcement about the US embassy to Israel tomorrow.

Trump's nominee for the post of US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has stated his intention to live and work in Jerusalem irrespective of whether the US embassy will be relocated to Israel's capital or not.