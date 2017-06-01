Abbas warns Trump: Don't move the embassy

PA chairman says that moving the American embassy to Jerusalem could jeopardize peace prospects.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump against moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Moving the embassy would be crossing a "red line" and could jeopardize peace prospects, warned Abbas, according to AFP.

"Any statement or position that disrupts or changes the status of Jerusalem is a red line which we will not accept," he declared in a speech, a transcript of which was published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abbas said that if the embassy was moved "the peace process in the Middle East, and even peace in the world, will be in severe trouble."

Trump repeatedly promised during the campaign to move the embassy if elected. His campaign manager Kellyanne Conway indicated last month that moving the embassy to Jerusalem "is a very big priority” for Trump, while media reports in Israel at the time indicated the transition team for Trump is already looking into possible locations in Jerusalem for the embassy.

Abbas earlier this week warned of “serious implications” if the embassy is moved, saying, “Moving the embassy will have serious consequences not only for the Palestinian people, but also for the legitimacy of the entire international struggle against the occupation.”

At the same time Abbas, who spoke with a visiting delegation from the Meretz party, said he does not believe that Trump would actually follow through with the move.

On Thursday, Abbas’s comments received the backing of Jordan, whose Information Minister warned of “catastrophic” repercussions should the embassy be moved.

The minister, Mohammed Momani, said that moving the embassy would be a “red line” for Jordan, would “inflame the Islamic and Arab streets” and serve as a “gift to extremists.”

