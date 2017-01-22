New Israel Ambassador plans to live in Jerusalem

David Friedman says he won't live in ambassador's residence in Herzliya, plans to live and work in Jerusalem.

David Friedman, who is US President Donald Trump's pick for Israel Ambassador, has not yet been approved by the Senate, but is set to arrive in Israel at the end of February to begin his new job.

Irrespective of whether or not the US Embassy will actually be moved to Jerusalem, Friedman has announced his plan to live and work in Israel's capital city.

Friedman owns a large and secured apartment in the Komemiyut neighborhood of Jerusalem. He visits Israel a few times a year.

Though Trump promised several times during his election campaign that he would move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and many are pressuring him to fulfill his promise, Israel's Foreign Ministry has decided not to play an active role in the matter. According to the Foreign Ministry, Israel should not be seen as a country which pressures Trump to carry out controversial actions.