'Trump admin beginning talks for embassy move to Jerusalem'

According to unconfirmed report, Trump administration member reveals announcement on embassy move to be made on Monday.

The Trump administration began deliberations on the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Sunday, Channel 2 has reported.

According to the report, an official within the new administration has stated that President Trump will announce the embassy move on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Sunday that the Trump administration was considering the matter at this time, but said consideration of the subject had only just begun.

"We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject," Spicer told AFP.

No administration official has yet verified claims made by the anonymous official to Channel 2 regarding a possible announcement on Monday.

President Trump is slated to speak with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later on Sunday in their first conversation since the inauguration on Friday.

The Security Cabinet voted to delay discussion of a bill which would apply Israeli sovereignty to the city of Maale Adumim in Samaria until after the Prime Minister meets with President Trump. No date has been set for the first meeting between the two since the November election, but officials close to the Prime Minister have indicated he is hoping to meet with the president as early as the beginning of February. Netanyahu himself is slated to visit Washington DC in late March.