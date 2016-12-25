Shooting attack near Beit El

A short while ago, a gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle near Beit-El. No injuries have been reported. Forces are searching the area.

As well, there was an infiltration and stabbing attack in the Gush Etzion town of Efrat on Friday night. Security forces are searching for the terrorist, who is still at large.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Last week, terrorists opened fire at an Israeli vehicle that was driving on the road between the Arab village of Abud and the community of Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region.

A man in his 20s was lightly wounded in the attack by shards of glass that hit him in the face. He was treated at the scene.

A similar attack took place in the same area just last week, when terrorists opened fire at a car passing between the villages of Abud and Dir Abu Mashal.

In that incident, a number of bullets hit the car and caused damage but there were no injuries reported.

More to follow.