Shooting attack in the Binyamin region

Man in his 20s lightly wounded as terrorists open fire at his car near Neve Tzuf and then flee the scene.

Terrorists opened fire overnight Sunday at an Israeli vehicle that was driving on the road between the Arab village of Abud and the community of Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region.

A man in his 20s was lightly wounded in the attack by shards of glass that hit him in the face. He was treated at the scene.

Security forces are searching the area, in an attempt to locate the terrorists who fled the scene. They are also looking into the possibility that an abandoned vehicle that was found nearby may have been used by the terrorists.

A similar attack took place in the same area just last Wednesday, when terrorists opened fire at a car passing between the villages of Abud and Dir Abu Mashal.

In that incident, a number of bullets hit the car and caused damage but there were no injuries reported.

The IDF confirmed that a shooting attack had occurred. A number of bullet cases were found at the scene during an initial investigation and police confirmed that bullets had been shot at the car.

Also last week, security forces thwarted a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron, when they arrested an Arab terrorist at a security checkpoint before he was able to carry out his plan.