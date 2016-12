Terrorists fire at car passing between the villages of Abud and Dir Abu Mashal. A number of bullets hit car, IDF searches for assailants.

Terrorists fired Wednesday evening at a car passing between the villages of Abud and Dir Abu Mashal in the Binyamin region . A number of bullets hit the car and caused damage but there were no injuries reported.

The IDF confirmed that a shooting attack had occured. A number of bullet cases were found at the scene during an initial investigation and police confirmed that bullets had been shot at the car. The IDF is conducting a search in the area to try and locate the assailants.