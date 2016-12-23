Israeli man wounded in stabbing attack in Efrat

50-year-old lightly-to-moderately wounded in a stabbing attack in the town of Efrat. Terrorist flees the scene.

A 50-year-old Israeli man was lightly-to-moderately wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in the town of Efrat on Friday evening.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist fled the scene and IDF soldiers are searching for him. As part of the search, the troops surrounded a nearby Palestinian Arab village.

Earlier this week, terrorists opened fire at an Israeli vehicle that was driving on the road between the Arab village of Abud and the community of Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region.

A man in his 20s was lightly wounded in the attack by shards of glass that hit him in the face. He was treated at the scene.

A similar attack took place in the same area just last week, when terrorists opened fire at a car passing between the villages of Abud and Dir Abu Mashal.

In that incident, a number of bullets hit the car and caused damage but there were no injuries reported.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)