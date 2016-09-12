Judge dismisses request to halt Wisconsin recount

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a request by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump to halt the presidential election recount in Wisconsin, reports the Wisconsin State Journal.

Great America PAC and Stop Hillary PAC had filed last week to halt the recount, already more than 80 percent complete, according to the report.

The recount was filed by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who had also filed for recounts in Pennsylvania – where she later dropped her request – and in Michigan, where a judge this week ordered to stop the recount.

The attorneys of the two groups that appealed against the recount argued in court Friday that the recount could jeopardize Wisconsin's ability to meet a December 13 federal deadline to resolve disputes about the presidential election. The deadline is meant to ensure all states can participate in the Electoral College vote on December 19, which formally picks the next president.

Judge James D. Peterson last week rejected the plaintiffs' bid for an immediate halt to the recount. In court hearing Friday lasting only about 20 minutes, Peterson quickly dismissed the plaintiffs' claims, saying are “predicated all on rank speculation.”

“It is crystal to me that I don’t have the basis for stopping the recount," Peterson told the plaintiffs' attorneys, explaining his decision to dismiss their request, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

About 82 percent of Wisconsin's votes had been recounted by late Thursday, according to the Elections Commission. Democrat Hillary Clinton and Trump both had gained votes, with Clinton netting 61 votes on her margin with Trump, according to the commission.

Trump has blasted the recount, saying, "The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won...the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

He added that Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.

