Green Party drops recount request in Pennsylvania

Green Party-backed voters on Saturday dropped a court case that had sought to force a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's November 8 presidential election, The Associated Press reports.

The decision came two days before a court hearing was scheduled in the case. Saturday's court filing to withdraw the case said the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case "are regular citizens of ordinary means" and cannot afford the $1 million bond ordered by the court by 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Stein planned to make an announcement about the Pennsylvania recount Monday outside the Trump Tower in New York, according to AP.

The court case had been part of an effort spearheaded by Stein to force recounts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three states with a history of backing Democrats for president that were won by Republican nominee Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The recount already began Thursday in Wisconsin, reported AP. In Michigan, the state’s attorney general, Bill Schuette, announced on Friday he would file suit to stop the recount.

Stein had said the purpose of Pennsylvania's recount was to ensure "our votes are safe and secure," considering hackers' probing of election targets in other states and hackers' accessing of the emails of the Democratic National Committee and several Clinton staffers.

Stein's lawyers, however, had offered no evidence of hacking in Pennsylvania's election and both lawyers for Trump and the state Republican Party argued there was no evidence, or even an allegation, that tampering with Pennsylvania's voting systems had occurred.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign has said it will participate in recounts requested by Stein.

Last Saturday, Trump blasted the recount, saying, "The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won...the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

He added that Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.